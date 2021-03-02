Tough battle for Western in two by-elections

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (right) during campaigns for the party’s candidate in Matungu, Oscar Nabulindo, in Khalaba on March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Political bigwigs are battling for the soul of Western, with the Thursday by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai expected to be a litmus test for their popularity and a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. President Kenyatta, leaders eulogise Juja MP as true servant leader

    Uhuru at Wakapee's burial

  2. Kenya will bury all Covid-19 vaccine waste materials, here is why

  3. Court orders Nairobi Hospital boss, EACC to produce Mike Sonko

    Lawyer Wilfred Nyamu

  4. Inside Kenya's Covid-19 vaccination programme

  5. PRIME JM Kariuki: Anatomy of a 46-year-old murder mystery

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.