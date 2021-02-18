Politics

Prime

Uhuru succession battle shapes up to four-horse contest

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto meets more than 400 leaders at his Karen residence, calls other groupings tribal.
  • Mukhisa Kituyi, who jetted into the country on Sunday, says he is neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga.

The battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and the by-elections next month are shaping up into a race of four formations angling to gain political momentum and use it to sprint to the finish line in 2022.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.