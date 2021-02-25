Tension as political violence rocks Kabuchai a week before mini-poll

Tension remains high in Kabuchai following a series of violent incidents between rival political groups ahead of next Thursday’s by-election.

Supporters of Ford-Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga were on Tuesday attacked as candidates intensified campaigns to woo voters in readiness for the March 4 mini-poll.

One of the supporters, only identified as Junior, said he was attacked by a rival group, escaping death by a whisker.

"It all began when I arrived home to find another aspirant holding a meeting on part of our family land," he said.

He said that at that point he demanded to know why an opponent of his preferred candidate chose his home as a meeting point.

This prompted supporters of Mr Gasper Wafubwa, an independent candidate, to attack him, causing him bodily harm.

He was taken to hospital by area politician Simiyu Mutaki.

Mr Kalasinga, who condemned the incident, said he was attacked by about 50 men armed with crude weapons at a restaurant at Mayanja.

He said the attackers threatened to kill him, prompting the bar owner to call police.

The violence continued into the night as they engaged in a cat and mouse chase from Mayanja to Chwele.

The attackers also beat up Kalasinga’s men inside the police station in front of the seemingly care-free policemen as Kalasinga’s team sought refuge in the station.

Mr Kalasinga said he and his supporters were again attacked at the station and beaten under the watch of policemen.

Both Mr Wafubwa and Junior separately reported the incident at Chwele Police Station with Mr Wafubwa handing over the weapon Junior had to officers.

Popular local musician Kasembeli Watila, who was accused of beating Junior, distanced himself from the claim, saying he indeed shielded him.

He said that three vehicles on Wednesday visited his home and the visitors promised to torch his house at night.

Diana Nekesa, who was present at the meeting, told journalists that Wafubwa had a right to hold a meeting there.

UDA’s Evans Kakai and Majimbo Kalasinga have asked police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

"On Tuesday, a youth who supports Ford Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga was attacked at his home and injured.

''Junior'', as he is popularly known in Kabuchai constituency, is a staunch supporter of Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula," he said.

He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a local dispensary where first-aid was administered.

Mr Kakai said he has never planned nor thought of attacking his fellow candidates.

“We have learned, regrettably, through social media, that one aspirant in the Kabuchai by-election was purportedly attacked by youths at a bar in Mayanja,” read the statement.

Speaking to the Nation after holding a county security committee meeting, Bungoma County commissioner Samuel Kimiti said that police will not hesitate to arrest anyone who will be found causing unrest and commotion during the last stretch of the Kabuchai by-election campaigns.

He said that police have launched investigations into the recent cases of attacks on various supporters of aspirants in the area.

He assured voters of their security before and after the poll.

Mr Kimiti warned the aspirants in the race against inciting their supporters against each other, saying that the law will deal with anyone found doing so.

"We are warning even the youths not to allow themselves to be used to create violence since when arrested they will be the ones to carry their own cross," he said.

The county chief warned that the IEBC will disqualify anyone who will be found engaging in violent activities.

Mr Kimiti said that enough police officers have been deployed to conduct patrols day and night in all the four wards of Kabuchai.