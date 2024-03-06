Raila Odinga

Meddle with Nadco report and pay heavy price, Azimio tells Speakers Wetang'ula and Kingi

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga (centre) addresses the press on March 5, 2024 at SKM Centre in Nairobi. He is flanked by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  Dudley Muchiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last week on Tuesday, a meeting of Parliament's leaders failed to reach a consensus, with MPs allied to President William Ruto calling for public input on the proposed laws,
  • Azimio's argument is that the Bills are the product of a negotiated process.

