Kalonzo Musyoka

IEBC: Ruto MPs blackmail Raila's Azimio to back Housing Levy

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah during the signing of the bipartisan talks framework agreement on August 29,2023.

Photo credit: Wildred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo  &  Moses Nyamori

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Kwanza MPs indicated that they will only back the report on condition that the opposition MPs also back the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.
  • Mr Odinga and his allies have made their rejection of the Housing Levy public.

  • According to Azimio, President Ruto has to consult Mr Odinga before having the final list of nominees submitted to Parliament for vetting.

