Azimio MPs demand refund of January housing levy

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi

Leader of Minority in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi during an interview at his offices at Parliament buildings in Nairobi on January 9, 2024.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Azimio la Umoja lawmakers, through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, have asked Speaker Moses Wetang'ula for a refund of their January 2024 Housing Levy deductions.

This follows a ruling by the Court of Appeal declaring the levy, whose proceeds are channeled towards the construction of affordable houses,  as unconstitutional.

Nation understands each lawmaker pays Sh19000, which is the equivalent of 1.5% each month.

Incidentally, Mr Wetangula has moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal ruling

More to follow

