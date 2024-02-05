IEBC chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan

Fears of constitutional crisis as time runs out on IEBC’s boundaries review

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Politicians and legal experts are divided over the implications of the breach of constitutional deadlines caused by a dysfunctional electoral commission.
  • Given that the IEBC, the body charged with overseeing the exercise, is not properly constituted, it will be a tall order to meet the deadline, which expires next month.
  • The Constitution gives the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) a maximum of 12 years after the promulgation of the supreme law of the land to review the boundaries.
  • Experts argue that a negotiated political document before Parliament holds the key to resolving the impasse

