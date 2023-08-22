Boundary review next battlefront for Ruto, Raila in inter-party talks

Raila Odinga

President William Ruto (top left) and his Kenya Kwanza talks team and Azimio leader Raila Odinga (top right) and his team.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By Justus Ochieng'

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga are on a collision course over boundary review, one of the sticking points for the National Dialogue Committee.

Mr Odinga wants the boundary issue to be considered by the team, whose technical panel has been given until Friday to harmonise the agenda before talks between Azimio and Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance can formally begin.

The talks could have far-reaching political ramifications, opening the door to constitutional reforms. The Constitution provides for a periodic review of the names and boundaries of constituencies at intervals of not less than eight years and not more than 12 years. 

