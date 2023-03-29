25 Kenyans seek to replace Chebukati as IEBC chair, 895 eye commissioner jobs

Twenty-five applicants have expressed interest in replacing former Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati while 895 individuals want to replace six commissioners who exited the electoral agency.

In a statement, the IEBC selection panel chairperson Nelson Makanda said nine of those who expressed interest in the IEBC chairperson position made their applications online while 16 submitted hard copies. For the commissioner position, 385 submitted hard copy applications while 515 made online applications.

Dr Makanda said the panel will now move to the process of shortlisting the applicants.

“The Panel shall now embark on the long-listing exercise of the applications and cross-checking for applicants with multiple applications through both physical and electronic submissions. The Panel will thereafter proceed to shortlist applicants for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the IEBC,” he said.

The shortlisted candidates will be informed of the date and venue of the interviews.

He has also announced that the panel will ensure a fair recruitment exercise.

“I assure Kenyans that the Selection Panel is committed to conducting the recruitment exercise in an impartial, fair and transparent manner,” he added.

The announcement by the IEBC selection panel comes amidst the protests by the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga who has said the process should begin afresh. Mr Odinga has called for the reconstitution of the panel so that all political parties can have a representative. He has also initiated demonstrations until his demands are met.

President William Ruto has, however, ruled out the reconstitution of the commission insisting that the seven-member panel was established in line with the Constitution.

Dr Ruto has said stakeholders, including the Law Society of Kenya, religious leaders, Parliament, the public service and political parties forwarded names of individuals who were later gazetted.