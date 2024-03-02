Kalonzo Musyoka

How President Ruto, Raila talks team laws will change politics

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah during the signing of the bipartisan talks framework agreement on August 29,2023.

Photo credit: Wildred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  The bill seeks to amend Article 102 of the Constitution to have election of senators be held after seven years instead of five.
  • The coalition may through a resolution pick another person instead of the party leader.
  • The creation of the PM office has the potential of altering the next elections as it offers an extra seat that could be crucial in cobbling political alliances.

