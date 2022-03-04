Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana eyes senate seat

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana has declared interest in the senate seat as the August elections near, becoming the third county boss to eye a position in the Upper House.

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos have also said they intend to be senators after exiting their plum positions.

Speaking on Friday during a budget-making forum at Makueni Agricultural Training College in Kwa Kathoka Township, Mr Kibwana -- who is serving his second and last term -- said he had made the decision to safeguard the gains of devolution in his county.

“I shall be able to support the governor by tapping our wide donor networks and ties with the national government to develop the county,” he said.

The move, however, is expected to muddy political waters in the region's political atmosphere which is reeling from differences between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) counterpart Raila Odinga.

Already, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, who is among Prof Kibwana's critics, has declared interest in the senate seat. He has been campaigning alongside Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr who is considered a frontrunner for the governor seat on a Wiper ticket.