Mukhisa Kituyi drops presidential bid, backs Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga accompanied by other leaders during a rally at Kimilili in Bungoma County on March 04, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Brian Ojamaa  &  Onyango K'Onyango

ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid has received a shot in the arm after former trade and industry minister Dr Mukhisa Kituyi dropped his ambition in his favour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.