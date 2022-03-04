Mukhisa Kituyi drops presidential bid, backs Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid has received a shot in the arm after former trade and industry minister Dr Mukhisa Kituyi dropped his ambition in his favour.

Joining Mr Odinga during the Azimio la Umoja campaign event in Bungoma on Friday, he disclosed that the two had been negotiating in the last three weeks.

Dr Kituyi, a former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general, said even though he has a right to run for President, he had decided to support the former prime minister.

"I have come to request my people of Kimilili to allow me to join Raila's national campaign team," he said, noting that his talks with Mr Odinga had to be concluded before the Bungoma.

"I would want to be close to him so that if he (is elected) my path can also be opened."

Dr Kituyi, a former minister in the Mwai Kibaki government between 2002 and 2007, when the country recorded impressive growth, said last year when he launching his presidential bid that he wanted to use his experience to revive the economy, which was reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He served three terms as MP between 1992 and 2007, when he lost the seat to Dr Eseli Simiyu

Dr Kituyi said he had shelved his presidential ambitions in order to team up with ODM leader to block Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to power.