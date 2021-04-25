Kiraitu Murungi: I’ll go slow on politics after encounter with Covid-19

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed to Meru County by politicians led by Governor Kiraitu Murungi.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

By  Kiraitu Murungi

What you need to know:

  • I had always worn a KN95 mask in all my public gatherings. I had taken Covid-19 tests thrice, and they had all turned negative. I had no usual Covid-19 symptoms. No cough, no sneezing, no fever. I felt relatively safe.

I had interacted with Covid-19 at a distance, as we continually advised the people of Meru to wear masks, wash hands, avoid shaking hands and keep social distances.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.