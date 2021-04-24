Second Covid-19 vaccine dose in June, ministry says

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on April 2, 2021, on Covid-19 vaccinations.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The vaccine has been in high demand in recent days, with members of the public worried about receiving the second dose as scheduled, due to supply delays..

The Ministry of Health has revised the duration between the administration of the first and second doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from eight to 12 weeks. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.