Yes, you can still get Covid-19 after vaccination

  • Globally, the Covid-19 vaccination programme is designed to ‘tame’ the virus by reducing its ability to cause severe symptoms and death.

Yes, you can still get Covid-19 even after vaccination. It is therefore not surprising that former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi have tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving their first jabs.

