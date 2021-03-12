Raila in isolation after testing positive for Covid, says doctor

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Bernadine Mutanu

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga's personal physician Dr Oluoch Olunya confirms ODM leader's Covid-19 infection.
  • Mr Odinga is battling the virus at The Nairobi Hospital where he admitted on Tuesday.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga spent Thursday night in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 at a city hospital.

