Raila out of danger, set to be discharged

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Patrick Lang'at

What you need to know:

  • ODM chief’s family and personal doctor say he is in good shape and that he only needs to rest.
  • Mr Odinga’s hospitalisation came after a five-day political tour of the Coast to douse political flames in his ODM party.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, who was taken ill on Tuesday, could be discharged in the next two days, according to close family members.

