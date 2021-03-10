Governors ask Uhuru to ban political rallies

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs reporters at the Council of Governors offices on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Health CS Mutahi Kagwe tells Kenyans to observe countries that have had third waves and learn from them.
  • The number of those in need of supplementary oxygen or being admitted to the ICU has gone up.

Governors have called for a 30-day ban on political gatherings even as the Ministry of Health gave the strongest indication of a return to tough measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

