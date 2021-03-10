Governors ask Uhuru to ban political rallies

Governors have called for a 30-day ban on political gatherings even as the Ministry of Health gave the strongest indication of a return to tough measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, speaking alongside Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora, said Kenya recorded 713 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Mr Kagwe said the surge in the numbers, coming just two days before the lapse of the 60-day restrictions announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January, call for a possible escalation of the containment measures.

“I want to make it official and say that Kenya is in the third wave. Today, we report the highest number since last year, at 713 in 24 hours. This is out of a sample size of 5,230,” he said.

“But even as we increase the sample size to a minimum of 7,000, having received the necessary reagents, the sheer numbers tell the story. Twelve people have died from the virus in just 24 hours.”

Political events

Governors asked Mr Kenyatta to use his Friday address to ban political events for a month.

They said such gatherings and meetings have become Covid-19 super-spreaders.

Mr Wambora, who spoke after an extraordinary meeting of the council, said governors are alarmed by heightened political activity, “which if left unchecked, could burden the already struggling health care system”.

“I wish to bring your attention that we are dealing with the third wave of the virus, which is severe. In this regard, the Council of Governors and the Ministry of Health will relook at the existing protocols with a view to contain the current wave,” the Embu Governor said.

Some medical experts have warned that the third wave could be more devastating than the previous two.

Dangerous path

“We are distressingly scaling the red zone today, being highest at 14 per cent positivity rate. It can escalate, with many boarding schools reporting outbreaks and releasing learners back to the community. Urgent redress needed by the Ministry of Health,” Lancet Pathologists Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Kalebi said yesterday.

Giving an indication of what could be the new regulations by the government to be announced on Friday, Mr Kagwe said Kenya is on a dangerous path, if situations witnessed in other countries that have had third waves of the virus are anything to go by.

The 10pm to 4am curfew is in place but compliance is poor, with some bars operating all night long.

The Cabinet Secretary said the ministry and the National Emergency Task Force on Covid-19 are mapping out possible case scenarios and strategies for the government, all of which would inform the President’s decision tomorrow.

“Kenyans should be aware that the third wave has been witnessed in other parts of the world, including Europe. The effect has been devastating. Our hope and prayer is that this is not what we are going to experience,” Mr Kagwe added.

Coronavirus patients

He said figures from the ministry show that the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospital has increased to 563 in the recent past, with 1,588 on home-based care, some 90 patients in ICU and another 28 on supplementary oxygen.

The return of stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus could mean restrictions on movement and social gatherings.

“Already, you have seen an increase in the numbers of cases in hospital, an increase in numbers of those in need of ventilators and a rise in people who require oxygen. We must therefore continue with vigilance and ensure these cases do not overrun our healthcare systems,” the minister said.

According to Mr Wambora, the time to exercise extra caution by every Kenyan is now. He said a lapse in judgement could increase the spread of the virus.

“We urge Kenyans to exercise responsibility by wearing face masks properly. The mask should cover the mouth and nose. Kenyans must maintain social distance, wash their hands frequently and sanitise,” the Council of Governors head said.