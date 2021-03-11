Covid-19 cases pile up with 829 new infections

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs reporters at the Council of Governors offices on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Number of fatalities from the virus has risen to 1,899 after one person died in the last 24 hours.
  • Nairobi country continues to lead with number of infections per county with 407 new infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed on Thursday that 829 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the country to 111,185.

