Covid-19 cases pile up with 829 new infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed on Thursday that 829 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the country to 111,185.

The CS, in a statement, said the new cases, from a sample size of 6,239, have pushed cumulative tests in the country to 1,352,126.

The new cases comprise 775 Kenyans and 54 foreigners, 490 among them being male while 339 are female. The youngest case is that of a one -year-old child while the oldest is 87 years old.

Kagwe further said 91 patients recovered from the coronavirus, 47 from home base and Isolation care while 44 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 87,994.

At the same time, the number of fatalities from the virus has risen to 1,899 after one person died in the last 24 hours.

Infections per county

The Ministry of Health has also said there are 566 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,694 are under home-based care.

Ninety-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are on observation.

Another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 26 of them in general wards and two in the High Dependency Unit.

Meanwhile, Nairobi country continues to lead with number of infections per county with 407 new infections followed by Kiambu 82, Machakos 81, Meru 49, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 26, Busia 20, Embu 18, Mombasa 17 and Kajiado 14.