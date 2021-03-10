Third wave is here with us, CS Kagwe says as 713 new Covid cases recorded

By  Silas Apollo

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 713 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number in a 24-hour period since last year, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.