Teachers urged to take Covid jab as TSC launches drive

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has rolled out Covid-19 vaccination for teachers

The vaccination, which will target all teachers aged 50 years and above in both public and private institutions, will kick off from Monday next week.

While launching vaccination at the TSC headquarters on Thursday, the commission’s Chief Executive Nancy Macharia revealed that so far, 41 teachers have succumbed to the virus since the first case was reported in the country in March last year. She called on teachers to embrace the vaccination and turn out in large numbers for the jab.

Besides the teachers, Ms Macharia revealed that three TSC secretariat staff have also died of the virus over the same period.

Frontline workers

“We are grateful to the government for recognising teachers as frontline workers. With the vaccination, teachers will be able to attend to learners more confidently,” said Ms Macharia.

She said the commission will work swiftly to collect and provide the data of all teachers aged 50 years and above.

Currently, she said, there are 15,000 teachers aged 58 years and above.

There are 330,671 teachers in public schools and 158,000 teachers in private schools.

“We are requesting the government to also consider vaccinating all these teachers once more vaccines are available,” she said.

Dr Macharia also called on the Ministry of Health to consider the 227,679 teachers who will be involved in the administration of the upcoming national exams for vaccination.

The chairman of the Covid-19 taskforce for vaccine deployment Willis Akhwale asked teachers to turn up for the jab in large numbers and assured them that the vaccine is safe.

“The launch of this vaccine is a clear demonstration that the government is committed to ensure learning continues,” said Dr Akhwale.

He said the vaccine has undergone phase three clinical trials.

“A vaccine will not be registered if it is not safe,” he said.

Dr Akhwale said the health ministry has established 575 vaccination posts across the counties where all frontline workers will access the vaccine.

He said the ministry has also established the Chanjo Kenya platform where teachers and anyone to be vaccinated can pre-register before going for the vaccination.



