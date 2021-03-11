Teachers urged to take Covid jab as TSC launches drive

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia who on March 11, 2021 revealed that 41 teachers have succumbed to Covid-19 since the first case was reported in the country in March last year.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has rolled out Covid-19 vaccination for teachers

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid in Kenya: Uhuru bans all political gatherings

    Uhuru Kenyatta, Covid-19

  2. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  3. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  4. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  5. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.