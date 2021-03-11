Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls first school in Nyeri to record Covid cases

Four students of Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School in Nyeri County have tested positive for Covid-19.

The four cases, which were reported on Monday, have put both the health and education officers on high alert as they monitor the situation to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In press briefing on Thursday, Nyeri County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara said that the first two cases were reported after two students fell ill and were allowed to go and seek for treatment in the company of their parents.

He said this is the first school in the county where students have contracted the virus.

Another 23 students have been quarantined within the school after contact tracing was done.

Two of the students tested positive outside the school after they were allowed to go home after falling ill.

Parents alerted school

“The parents alerted the school that the girls had tested positive, which prompted the testing of another four girls who had shown similar symptoms,” Mr Kibaara said.

Results for two more girls turned out positive.

“We took the samples for the 23 and we are waiting for the results. We also took the samples of some teachers,” Mr Kibaara added.

Mr Kibaara urged schools and the public at large to continue observing the Covid-19 protocols set by the Ministry of Health in order to avoid contracting the virus.

"The situation at the school is under control. The last two cases are being managed at Kenyatta National hospital’s Othaya Annex while 23 more students have been quarantined awaiting their results after tests were carried out. We are, therefore, urging parents not to panic," he said.

Teachers to get jab

The county commissioner said teachers will be prioritised in getting the Covid-19 vaccine after healthcare workers.

“So far, 450 people have received the vaccine in Nyeri and the exercise is ongoing. We are prioritising the healthcare workers and then we will move to the security personnel and teachers,” he said.

The county has so far received 3,000 out of the 9,000 expected doses.

Nyeri County has reported over 1,300 Covid-19 positive cases since the pandemic was first reported in the country last year.



