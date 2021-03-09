Nairobi identifies 16 hospitals as Covid vaccination centres

Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 Taskforce Chairman Willis Akhwale receives a jab at Mutuini Hospital on March 9, 2018 during the vaccination rollout in Nairobi County.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi County has launched the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination which expected to be administered to high priority groups.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.