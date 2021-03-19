Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi contracts Covid-19, in isolation

By  David Muchui  &  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Earlier on Friday, one of the governor's aides said he had spoken to him and that he did not have any difficulties.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested positive for Covid-19, the county's Health executive Misheck Mutuma announced Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Prime suspect in Velvine Nungari's death held 10 more days

  2. Sonko loses case against Kananu's City Hall takeover

  3. Kenha starts repairs on Makupa bridge days after vandalism

  4. Meru Governor Kiraitu contracts Covid-19

    Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

  5. Machakos senate race: Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins by landslide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.