Kioni and Waititu pledge Mt Kenya backing for Kalonzo Musyoka

The Mount Kenya region is not shopping for a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, two politicians from the populous region declared on Sunday.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu said the region will rally behind Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's State House bid.

Mr Kioni said there has been quiet but intense grassroots consultation among leaders in the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru communities to cast their lot with the Kamba community, in a broad political alliance that places Mr Musyoka at the helm of the country's leadership.

Mr Kioni said the Kambas will be part of a revamped Gema voting bloc where the four communities will front one presidential candidate to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

The Jubilee pointman explained the mountain had settled on Mr Musyoka because he had demonstrated through deeds that he was a friend who meant well for the region.

"When ODM party leader Raila Odinga ganged up with Dr Ruto in 2007 to unseat the late President Mwai Kibaki, it was Kalonzo Musyoka who stood with Mount Kenya region and saved the Kibaki presidency" Mr Kioni said.

He said this time round, Mr Odinga has again teamed up with President Ruto to persecute leaders from the mountain, despite the overwhelming support he received from the region, and it is Mr Musyoka who has stood with them.

"It is these and many other reasons we feel that this country deserves a leader who is calm and who can foster true national unity and reconciliation that we are rooting for Mr Musyoka, your son" Mr Kioni said.

On his part, Mr Waititu started by apologising to the country for the support Mount Kenya region gave President Ruto against the advice of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they were duped by the many lofty promises.

"We all fell for the sweet campaign promises Dr Ruto gave to the region and the country including to youth and women voters that they will be lifted out of poverty through interest-free loans" Mr Waititu.

The former governor said the Impeachment motion against ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, which was moved by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, was a double-edged. He said that by President Ruto trying to get rid of Mr Gachagua, he was also creating a wedge between the Kamba and Gikuyu communities.

"We know that Mr Mutuse doesn't belong to the Wiper Party and therefore the political narrative that Mr Gachagua was being hounded by Kambas fell flat," he said.

The two spoke in Mwingi town when they accompanied Mr Musyoka to a fundraiser in aid of AIC Township Church.

They said Central Kenya leaders will team up with other regions to ensure Dr Ruto becomes a one-term president.

Mr Musyoka said huge funds meant for development projects had irregularly been converted into a confidential vote by the Kenya Kwanza government to manage their self-inflicted political crisis.

The former Vice President challenged Dr Ruto to stop missing the confidential vote to compromise the independence of the country's institutions like the National Assembly.