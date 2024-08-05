Why Rigathi Gachagua’s Mt Kenya allies are courting Kalonzo, Natembeya

Former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya could benefit from the restive Mt Kenya amid growing perception that deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is being isolated from President Ruto’s government.

Mr Gachagua has openly sought to mend fences with former President Uhuru Kenyatta to forge a united regional force that would pursue other alliances as insurance against perceived looming ‘betrayal’ after President Ruto united with opposition leader Raila Odinga to share cabinet slots.

Mr Gachagua on Sunday night said Natembeya and Kalonzo have never wronged us, alluding to Mt Kenya region, adding they “are our friends and we are talking.”

"Mr Kenyatta and I are now friends, we consult a lot and he called me and blessed me to unite our people. We are now resting as him being our community king and I as the political leader. I and Mr Kenyatta are now partnering to seek new friends for now and the future,” the DP said during an interview with Mt Kenya vernacular stations.

Mr Gachagua said former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Mr Kenyatta had “accepted my apologies” as he vowed in the spirit of the broad-based government that the president has formed, he, too, is seeking “broad-based friendships from other communities.”

For starters, the deputy president said Gema will be modified to mean Gikuyu, Embu, Meru and Akamba instead of ending with the word Association.

Mr Musyoka has held several meetings with Mt Kenya political and social actors in what he terms as forging a national alliance for now and the future.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui said “it is true we have been meeting as Wiper and Akamba community with our Mt Kenya brothers and sisters in seeking an alliance that we seek to front as our joint bargaining vehicle and which will be defined as we progress.”

Deceit and betrayal



Mr Mbui, an ally of Mr Muyoka, said the country is undergoing a phase of “politics of deceit and betrayal necessitating coming together of honest minds that can partner to refuse individual interests overriding the common good.”



Mr Mbui said “Mt Kenya and Mr Musyoka share glue-like traditions and ideals and as we move closer to the critical phase of demanding the common good into the future, we will emerge more compact.”

Mr Natembeya, 53, who is an anthropologist, confirmed to Nation.Africa that "it is indeed true that we have been engaging with our Mt Kenya region people about cooperation for mutual benefits now and into the future.”



“The elders from Mt Kenya have told me they are shopping for someone with their interests at heart and also one who values cosmopolitan cohesion. Someone who knows the priceless value of peace. I have assured them that I am their creation since my mentor was the late no nonsense Internal Security minister, John Michuki, whom I served as a personal assistant,” the governor said.

Mr Natembeya added that “for now my interest is serving Trans Nzoia and partnering with others to bring the Mulembe nation together in a unity of purpose for political duels ahead and should it demand that I step forward and be the national messiah, I will not hesitate.”

However, Mr Natembeya said "in a situation where our politics are becoming trickier, riskier and unpredictable, it is better we first preach national unity and later craft those contest alliances with peace and stability as our cornerstones.”

Although Mr Gachagua has insisted for now there are no plans to leave the Ruto government, he conceded there are under hand maneuvers to undermine him.

The deputy president’s allies are already anticipating he could become a casualty of latest political developments, including the entry of Mr Odinga into government and the rising profile of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, who has lately transformed into a radical regionalist, told Nation.Africa that “we are looking at a possible situation that in 2027 the president might want to pick Mr Mudavadi as his running mate.”

Mr Waititu argued that as matters stand, the president can only run to Western for an alliance should Mt Kenya through Mr Gachagua rebel. He said Western region represents the best replacement should the votes from Mt Kenya that largely swept President Ruto to power no longer be guaranteed. With the expected support from Mr Odinga, Mr Gachagua’s allies suggest, this would galvanise the western region as the potential region from where to pick a running mate.

“To beat a Ruto/Western region contest ticket, we are commanded by caution to court that same region to consider us as the better counter combination. If the president picks Mr Mudavadi as a running mate, we can pick from the same community a presidential candidate to court the region with a superior deal," Mr Waititu argued.

Mr Waititu said Mt Kenya will also create a backup strategy to boost its numbers.



"What is happening in our politics is worrying and unless we are smart, we risk falling for the same trick of 2022 where we surrendered our might to inferior numbers for a winning combination,” he said.

According to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) don Mr Charles Mwangi, who says he is a member of the 2027 alliance search for Mt Kenya region, politics is a dynamic game and it’s not wise to place all eggs in one basket.

“We are exploring contesting the presidency in 2027 and offer the deputy president’s slot to another community. Alternatively, we can choose to retain the deputy president’s slot as it is the case now and front someone like Natembeya, or Musyoka for the presidency. We want to get back our position of political influence like we used to before Gachagua took us to the current political marriage that has no dowry or even a certificate,” Mr Mwangi said.

Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri has maintained Mt Kenya has pushed President Ruto through political blackmail to reach out to Mr Odinga who has now seen six of his allies nominated to cabinet.

Mr Gachagua's insistence that he will unite Mt Kenya has been seen by political pundits to unsettle the president given fears that his deputy might withdraw that support close to the 2027 elections.

"I'm not too wise neither am I dumb. There is something that I know. When that opportune time comes, I will have a voice that will be listened to by my people who look upon me as their father figure," Mr Gachagua said in Murang'a on June 29.

Again, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has since claimed that Mr Gachagua has been recruiting Mt Kenya leaders in a plot to craft an independent political vehicle ahead of 2027.

Kikuyu Council of Elders chair Mr Wachira Kiago told Nation.Africa that “so far we have identified two prime targets for our possible fallback plan, Mr Musyoka, 70, and Mr Natembeya”.



Mr Kiago said “while we have since met severally with Mr Musyoka, we have also made precautionary contact with Mr Natembeya who is seen as a very pivotal choice should push come to shove".

According to Kirinyaga County Jubilee Party chairman Mr Muriithi Kang'ara, the strategic meetings to explore 2027 options are on.

“It is true that we are coming together as a Mountain to table our options. We are about three camps—that being led by Gachagua himself, another that is loyal to former President Kenyatta and another one that believes we still have a chance in Ruto’s heart,” he said.

Kang'ara added that "we have to appreciate the fact that Mr Gachagua is a heartbeat away from the presidency and represents real opportunity.”

Impeachment

“But should he be impeached and is replaced by a non Mt Kenya personality, we will need a fallback plan,” he added.

He said it is in that wisdom that "Mr Kenyatta has directed those still loyal to him to distance themselves from any plan to impeach Gachagua for now.”