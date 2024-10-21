MCAs' shock after discovering Sonko has title for affordable housing land

The 12-member Nairobi County Planning Committee was left in shock after a city minister informed it that the county government is not in possession of two critical title deeds for land on which affordable housing projects are being built.

The committee meeting, chaired by Kitisuru Member of County Assembly Alvin Olando Palapala, was left in awe when Patrick Mbogo, Chief Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, said that one of the title deeds is still in the hands of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The title deeds in question are those of Pangani and Jevanjee estates, where the county government is implementing affordable housing projects for Nairobi residents.

Mr Mbogo said the former governor is in possession of the Jevanjee Estate title deed, which was handed over to him in 2018 as the custodian, but was apparently not handed back to the city after his impeachment.

“The certificate of the title for Jevanjee Estate was registered in the name of Nairobi City County on August 9, 2018. Later that year the certificate of the title was taken by former Governor Mike Sonko and never returned to us,” Mr Mbogo told the committee.

The MCAs put Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration on the spot over the matter and raised questions about the security of county property in Nairobi, as well as the safety of investors.

Majority Leader Peter Imwatok and his Minority counterpart Anthony Kiragu, who attended the committee meeting, directed the Clerk of the Committee to invite Sonko to appear before it in two weeks’ time to explain why he is still in possession of the deed years later.

“We must pursue Sonko with all the efforts possible...He has to appear before this committee and the chief valuer,” Mr Imwatok said.

Pangani Estate title 'missing'

A Sh5 billion government-led project to redevelop houses at Pangani estate, Nairobi, on October 8, 2023. The project with eight blocks of one, two and three-bedroom units was expected to be completed by June last year but was still unfinished. Photo credit: Evan Habil | Nation Media Group

This comes even as hundreds of city residents continue to occupy completed houses in Pangani Estate, whose title deed cannot be traced either.

Governor Sakaja’s team has also been asked to produce the title deed for Pangani, and to explain why the two projects have stalled despite being allocated money.

“These people took money from residents who bought the houses and time has lapsed, yet they have not completed the project,” the committee chairperson said.

Mr Kiragu noted that billions of shilling of county funds were withdrawn during the transition period that was meant for the projects, yet they have stalled.

“The officers who were meant to implement it are not sure. It is shocking that contract addendums were done at that time. This is pure theft and we are putting them on notice as Assembly...we will not be party to their thieving ways, we will not be party to these developers conning the people of Nairobi of their land,” Mr Kiragu said.

The MCAs said they will not allow Governor Sakaja to launch construction of new affordable housing projects before the county clears the air on the status of the missing title deeds.

According to the County Government, the original title deed for the Panagani project was requested for and forwarded to the County Attorney in August, 2022, but it is not clear who has it as of now.

Only 160 units out of 1,562 have been completed in Pangani, with the county promising that the developer will complete the entire project by end of 2026.

A total of 1,830 units are expected to be put up in Jevanjee estate, which includes 180 one-bedroom units, 718 two-bedroom units and 318 three-bedrooms.