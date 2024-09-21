Kindiki allies: Our problem with Gachagua

The escalating political falling out between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua has triggered major realignment in Mt Kenya with more MPs now aligning themselves with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

The development mirrors the support that Prof Kindiki enjoyed among the MPs in the run up to the 2022 General Election. A majority of the MPs vouched for Prof Kindiki as Dr Ruto’s running mate in the succession race. Mr Gachagua, however, maneuvered and was named the running mate.

But in the last two years as DP, Mr Gachagua has had numerous political run-ins with some of the lawmakers, leading to the current realignment, with leaders from the region endorsing Prof Kindiki as their spokesperson.

Mr Gachagua’s leadership style has been criticised as abrasive and heavy-handed, alienating many within Mt Kenya, while Prof Kindiki’s calm demeanour is seen to be appealing to more leaders from the region.

A majority of the MPs from the region, who have since endorsed Prof Kindiki as their link with the President, have labelled Mr Gachagua as a divisive figure. The second-in-command has also been accused of intimidating leaders perceived to be close to his political opponents in his quest to be the region’s kingpin.

Upon assuming office, Mr Gachagua’s confrontational style, particularly his attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta, alienated many in the region.

His push to marginalise regions that did not vote for the Kenya Kwanza administration also drew criticism, with many seeing it as parochial and self-serving.

“Kindiki is more unifying, not tribal, not over ambitious,” said Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Out of the region’s 87 MPs, 69 lawmakers, including 21 from Mt Kenya East and 48 from Mt Kenya West are in Prof Kindiki's camp.

“Given the prevailing state of affairs and the urgency of the mission ahead, there is a need to have a link that will create a nexus between us and the National Executive on matters development.

Accordingly, we, as the elected leaders from this region and its Diaspora on our own behalf and that of our people, unanimously resolve that our link to the National Government be the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior and National Administration Prof Kithure Kindiki, whose responsibilities includes the coordination of National Government functions across Country,” declared the MPs in what has since been christened as Nyahururu declaration.

Mr Gachagua and his allies have, however, dismissed the assertions, saying there was a deliberate political machination to fight him for being people-centred.

“They say that I'm high-headed, that I'm too people-centred, and that I listen to people too much. That I'm asking people to listen to what Kenyans are saying, I don't think it is a crime," Mr Gachagua said during an interview with Citizen TV.

“I was elected by Kenyans. It is those Kenyans who can remove me from the seat when the time comes. The other day, they brought together MPs and gave the money. They bribed them to intimidate me,” claimed the DP.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru alias Mejjadonk, an ally of Mr Gachagua told Nation that there was a plot to prop up Prof Kindiki in the region. He likened it with how former President Uhuru Kenyatta elevated his then Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i. He said the plot will fail.

“They want to use Kindiki the same way Uhuru used Matiang’i to fight the deputy president. This is a script that was tried under the Jubilee administration but it failed. It will fail again,” said Mr Gathiru.

“You have seen there is already a fallout even among people who were organized to endorse Kindiki. Some of the MCAs have come out to say that they were convened for a development forum only for the agenda to be changed. He also accused the Njuri Ncheke of trying to turn the matter into a rivalry between Mt Kenya East and West.

The alleged political intimidation by Mr Gachagua became a subject of discussion on the floor of the National Assembly on June 12 when Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge described the trend as widespread.

“I speak on behalf of the six elected MPs from Nyeri county, including the Senator and the Woman Rep. We have really suffered intimidation and blackmail,” Mr Mathenge told the House.

“It is imperative that as elected leaders we be allowed the space to execute the mandate the ordinary people in Nyeri gave us when they voted for us. It is not possible that the people of Nyeri voted for us so that we can follow an individual. We want to speak from the floor of this House that respect is two ways. Respect is earned, it is not demanded,” he said.

Besides the MPs support, separately at a press conference in Murang’a on Wednesday, MCAs praised Prof Kindiki’s leadership, describing him as calm, composed, and eager to help the region access national development programs.

Meru's Njuri Ncheke and Embu's Ngome and Nyangi Ndiiriri councils, have also thrown their weight behind Kindiki, further solidifying his support in the region.

In Mr Gachagua’s corner are MPs, including Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga), and Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central). He also enjoys the backing of Senators Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Karungo wa Thang’wa (Kiambu) and Joe Nyutu (Murang’a).

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah expressed his frustration with leaders more interested in political positioning than in working to deliver development projects like roads and better tea and coffee prices. He accused Mr Gachagua of his obsession of being the region’s political kingpin.

“We are beyond blackmail, threats and the intimidation of personality cults and worship. No one coerced Mt Kenya region to vote for Kenya Kwanza, they willingly voted for this administration, with no kingpin and tribal chieftain,” said the Kikuyu MP.

DP Gachagua’s critics have also accused him of blackmailing the President because of the region’s voting power. Kenya Kwanza win was largely by the region that handed Dr Ruto close to three million votes.