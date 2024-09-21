Detectives have identified a crime syndicate running a booming second-hand spare parts business in the North Rift as a key link in the puzzle of stolen motorcycles, which have reached 200 in Eldoret City alone in the last month, and even more in neighbouring towns in the region.

Detectives have described the criminals behind the network as a dangerous gang responsible for several murders in the region.

The network targets riders in Eldoret, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot.

Between July and September, police confirmed that more than 200 dismantled motorcycles were seized in raids in Eldoret in the last two months.

The areas around Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital have been flagged as the most notorious, with suspects targeting riders transporting patients to the hospital. The criminals often break the steering lock and drive off with the stolen motorcycles.

Dealers of used motorcycle parts are on the spot for abetting the crime.

They work in cahoots with the criminals who dismantle stolen motorcycles and bring them the spare parts to sell as second-hand.

In the last month, more than 20 motorcycles have been stolen from the hospital.

Joel Kiprop’s motorcycle was stolen at the MTRH parking in broad daylight while he was admitting his wife.

“I suspect the thieves must have been monitoring my movement,” said Mr Kiprop.

According to Daniel Serem, a boda-boda rider in Eldoret City, most of his colleagues acquire the motorcycles through loans. While most have trackers, he claimed, dealers are often reluctant to help in recovering them when they are stolen.

Rogue financiers in the business who offer loans to buyers are on also on the spot for facilitating the crime, with riders claiming the criminals strike when one is about to complete servicing their loan, an indication they work closely with crooked financiers.

“We suspect the dealers are involved in this increasing trend of motorcycle theft in Eldoret City and their delay in responding to theft incidents confirms this,” Mr Serem said.

Kevin Alloys told Nation.Africa that his motorcycle was stolen at his rental flat in Huruma estate where he has been staying for the last year.

The thieves broke into the compound at around 3am and used a hacksaw to cut a metallic chain that he had used to lock his motorcycle.

The rampant theft prompted riders to mount pressure on police to investigate dealers who sell motorcycles on loan.

“Police and credit lending institutions must work together and swiftly deal with criminals targeting our motorcycles,” he said.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi, who confirmed the increasing cases of motorcycle theft, said the majority of those stolen from Uasin Gishu are sold to neighbouring counties of Western Kenya.

He said the dismantled spare parts are sold second-hand in Kitale, Bungoma, Kakamega, and even as far as Busia.

“For some time, we have been tracking incidents of motorcycle theft in the region. In Eldoret, they frequently happen at MTRH, where the criminals target riders who take patients to the hospital knowing that most of them are from rural areas with no information about their tricks,” said the county police boss.

“For the last two months we have been able to arrest eight suspects, recovering 59 dismantled motorbikes in July. And this week, we arrested four [people] with 83 motorcycles already dismantled,” said the county police boss.

According to Mr Mwanthi, suspects previously tampered with the engines of the stolen motorcycle and interchanged spare parts to hide identification.

“We established that they erase engine chassis numbers eventually printing counterfeit ones after which they dismantle the motorcycles and use the parts to assemble afresh,” he explained.

He said the suspects arrested in July are already in court and the case is ongoing while those arrested recently were charged in court this past week.

The suspect who was arrested at MTRH last weekend led police to arrest other suspects in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County. Detectives handling the matter told Nation.Africa that the suspect was captured on CCTV and is linked to the theft of over eight motorcycles in the last month.

Police in Trans Nzoia arrested four suspects and recovered over 60 motorcycles at a spare parts shop in the Baraton area in an operation carried out on Monday.

The suspect arrested last Sunday in Eldoret led detectives to trace the spare parts shop where the motorcycles had been sold. The armed detectives from the multi-sectoral anti-crime police unit recovered assorted motorcycle spare parts, including number plates and engine parts in a three-hour operation.

According to police, the suspects have been on their radar and are believed to be part of a gang of criminals engaged in motorcycle theft in the North Rift region.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are leading the operation, revealed that the suspect arrested in Eldoret was found with an Allan key and an ignition around the hospital premises.

Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Paul Songok termed theft of motorcycles in the region a serious organised crime, revealing that detectives are pursuing more suspects in the business to end the criminal network.

“This crime has become notorious because criminals have found a place to sell their stolen motorcycles. Our interest now is to kill the market of the stolen motorcycles and we are working with our counterparts from other counties in the region,” Mr Songok said.

Trans Nzoia County Deputy Police Commander Selasio Murithi observed that the gang are well-connected criminals operating in several towns in the North Rift region.

“We are collaborating with our counterparts in our neighbouring counties to ensure we arrest all suspects in the network. This is a dangerous gang that is also responsible for several murder incidents in the region,” he said.

Uasin Gishu County DCI boss Daniel Muleli added that one of the suspects arrested in Trans Nzoia County has pending criminal cases at the Kitale Law Court.

In neighbouring West Pokot County, riders, particularly in Kapenguria Town, have not been spared.

The county boda-boda office reports that 72 motorcycles have been stolen since January. Five motorcycles have been stolen in the Bendera area in the last month.

Most of the stolen motorcycles have not been recovered – leaving many owners feeling frustrated and helpless.

The latest incident was last week when a motorcycle was stolen at 4.4.2 joint.

According to West Pokot Sub County boda-boda chairman Augustine Tomunyo, however, boda-boda riders themselves are engaged in organising the theft.

“No one can come from outside to steal our motorcycles. The deal is among the riders themselves,” he said.

Mr Tomunyo told Nation.Africa that boda-boda theft is technical where people pretend to be customers and later disappear with the motorcycles.

“Recently, there was a man who stayed idle at Makutano main stage for three days and escaped with a motorcycle,” he said.

He said that the theft happens day and night, anda called on security officers to help contain the crime.

“We are doing investigations but we don't have much support from the police,” he said.

“These motorcycles are our main means of livelihood. Many of us have worked hard to buy them, and some we acquired on loans,” lamented Raphael Kibet.

Local leaders led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said motorcycle theft has become the order of the day and called on the relevant government agencies to move in with speed to address the issue which is getting out of hand.

Locals on the other hand have initiated public awareness initiatives on motorcycle theft prevention, and other collective security measures to protect their property, even as they call for increased police patrols and enhanced security.