Gachagua on impeachment plans, Sakaja: Don't try me

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday, September 20 dared those planning his impeachment not to try him.

He was speaking when he visited traders at Marikiti (Wakulima) market, which the Nairobi County government wants to relocate to Kangundo market.

"Those who are planning my impeachment, do not try me," DP Gachagua warned.

"Impeachment is only meant to sell him fear," he said, adding that he was elected by Kenyans and only they can impeach him.

Mr Gachagua said he would not be intimidated for standing with Kenyans.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua meets traders at Nairobi's Marikiti market. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

Mr Gachagua did not say who had targeted him for impeachment, or how

far such efforts were, but insisted that such efforts, if implemented, would not succeed.

MPs and politicians allied to the Deputy President have in recent days alleged such plans, saying it is a continuation of his isolation over his Mt Kenya political unity bid, which is seen as isolating leaders in the region.

At least 50 MPs have already backed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their spokesman and link to President William Ruto, ostensibly knocking Mr Gachagua off his perch as deputy and the region's most senior politician.

In the Nairobi case, the county government had planned to relocate the farmers from the notorious vegetable market in the heart of Nairobi.

But things turned chaotic when the farmers and traders who use the space staged demonstrations against the planned move.

And DP Gachagua asked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to remember the promise he made to Marikiti traders during the election campaign to improve their lives.

But Governor Sakaja responded to Mr Gachagua's public appeal following Thursday's protests by Wakulima market traders against their planned relocation to Kangundo market.

"You have my number," Governor Sakaja posted.

On Friday, Mr Gachagua asked Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja to stop the plans.

"I hear they want to take you away from this place. I will not allow that. People are not potatoes to be moved like that," Mr Gachagua told the Marikiti traders, saying he had asked the governor to resolve the issues amicably.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by a host of Nairobi politicians, including Starehe MP Mwago, who wondered why President William Ruto was not honouring the agreement between him and his deputy.

"Why are you running away from the political deal you told us all about?" said Starehe MP Amos Mwago, adding that he had promised not to put his deputy through the hardships he suffered as President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa said: "We will summon Governor Sakaja to explain the Marikiti issue."

The senator said they would not shy away from politics because it was time to talk about issues of the day.

He claimed that some of those around President Ruto do not understand the bottom-up agenda, the mantra on which UDA rode to victory.