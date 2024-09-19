Ruto, Gachagua factions battle at CoG polls to replace Waiguru

The race to replace Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) has intensified, with emergence of two camps pitting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (UDA), a close ally of the deputy president, is gearing up for a battle with Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi (ODM) who is the current deputy chairman of the CoG.

The two have since submitted their applications for the post ahead of the September 30 deadline.

Although the CoG chair is an elective post, governors have in the past chosen negotiation and consensus to arrive at their leaders, taking into account party affiliation, regional balance and gender.

According to an election notice seen by the Nation, this year's polls will be held during an ordinary meeting of the Council of Governors on Monday, October 7, 2024.

"Notice is hereby given that in terms of Section 21(2) of the Intergovernmental Relations Act 2012 and Clause 4 of the Schedule, an Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Governors will be held on Monday October, 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The venue of the meeting will be the Council of Governors Offices 11th Floor, Ugatuzi Boardroom," reads the notice signed by Ms Waiguru.

The notice, dated September 16, urges potential candidates to submit their applications for the post of CoG, among others, by the end of this month (September 30).

"The proposed agenda for the meeting is attached for your information and preparation. Also attached is an application form which interested candidates are requested to complete and return by September 30, 2024," the notice reads.

The meeting is expected to consider and approve the region to host the 9th Devolution Conference (2nd Biennial) in 2025.

County chiefs will also elect the deputy chairperson, whip and chairpersons and members of committees "in accordance with the provisions of section 19(3) of the Intergovernmental Relations Act Cap 265F Laws of Kenya".

Battle lines have already been drawn in the race for the CoG chairmanship, which has so far attracted Mr Mutahi (UDA) and Mr Abdullahi (ODM), with some county chiefs seeing possible influence from President Ruto and Mr Odinga's grand bargain.

The governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, said there's still time for other candidates to declare their interests, so other contenders could emerge.

"There is still time for nominations. It closes on the September 30, so it's still early," Mr Sakaja said.

There are also reports that Mr Mutahi, who just as Ms Waiguru comes from the Mt Kenya region and too elected on UDA party, may be asked to replace Mr Abdullahi as vice chairman in the spirit of regional balance and party affiliation.

"No governor from Northern Kenya has ever held the position and this is the best opportunity for them. Besides, it is fair for UDA to support another party for the position," another governor told the Nation.

Political supremacy

One ODM governor suggested the political supremacy war between the president and his deputy could influence the outcome of the polls.

“I’m not in the race but from the foregoing, we know who Kahiga Mutahi represents but I cannot speculate at this point in time because the deadline for the submission of candidates is not closed yet. So more candidates might come in,” the governor told Nation.

Previous CoG chairmen in Kenya's history are Isaac Ruto of Bomet (2013-2015), Peter Munya of Meru (2015-2017), Josephat Nanok of Turkana (2017-2019), Wycliffe Oparanya of Kakamega (2019-2021), Martin Wambora of Embu (2021-2022) and now Waiguru of Kirinyaga (2022-2024).

Former Kwale governor Salim Mvurya was elected CoG chairperson in December 2017, but did not complete his one-year term and Mr Nanok took over.

Ms Waiguru was elected CoG chair in September 2022, becoming the first female governor to hold the seat.

Mr Abdullahi of Wajir was elected as her deputy. Ms Waiguru was picked by consensus.

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya-affiliated governors had slightly more representation on the council, but negotiations led to the election of Ms Waiguru of Kenya Kwanza as CoG chair over Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado, who had been fronted by Azimio.