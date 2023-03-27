Kenya Kwanza leaders urge the police to act tough on Azimio protesters

A section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance politicians have asked opposition leader Raila Odinga to give President William Ruto time to execute his plans for the country before judging his capacity to lead .

They further asked Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to crack down hard on anti-government protests arrested. Speaking during Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s thanksgiving service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Thika, they vowed to protect President Ruto from attacks by the opposition.

They also threatened to reveal the names of powerful people they claimed are financing the protests that have been declared illegal by the National Police Service.

Mr Kuria was accompanied by Chief Administrative Secretary Isaac Mwaura, Mining and Blue economy Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambang'ombe), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Alice Nganga (Thika), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) and Woman representatives Ann Muratha (Kiambu) and Rahab Mukami (Nyeri).

Mr Kuria claimed to know who is funding the protests and called on them to allow the government to work. Ms Ng’ang’a threatened to name the financiers of the protests if they do not stop. Mr Munene urged Mr Koome to act tough on protesters. Ms Kihara called politicians behind the protests selfish.

Mr Wandeto said Mr Odinga’s claims that the election was rigged was not genuine because similar complaints have not been heard regarding other seats that were being contested.

“We thought everything was okay after the election petition but he suddenly started claiming servers needed to be opened yet he had all the evidence to show who won,” said the MP.

Ms Mukami urged the government to stay focuses on its plans and deal with the protesters as criminals.

“We should not be exalting the devil but give thanks to God for garnering enough votes. If you give the spirits an inch, they will demand a mile,” she said.

Ms Wangari said Mr Odinga has used the same tricks in the past without success and “should not expect things to be any different this time”.

Mr Wanjiku called for patience as the government works to deliver on its campaign pledges.