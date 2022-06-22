Karua: No witch-hunt in graft war if Azimio wins August vote

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance running mate Martha Karua has said there will be no witch-hunt in the fight against corruption if her team wins the August 9 General Election.

Ms Karua, who has promised to lead the fight against graft in the next government, said the dragnet will capture all individuals regardless of political affiliation.

“I am telling my opponents that they should not be worried once they hear our pledge to fight corruption in this country. If we happen to win by the will of God, our opponents will be protected because they are Kenyans,” she said.

The Narc Kenya party leader warned Kenyans to “change” their ways.

“There is no woman who has ever named her child after corruption. It is an individual who chooses to be corrupt. Rectify your deeds and you have no reason to worry,” she said at a political rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, on Wednesday.

Ms Karua said corrupt individuals would not be spared regardless of their social status.

Fighting for the rights of Kenyans

“We shall not discriminate against anyone, even if you happen to be my brother, sister, friend or political opponent,” she warned.

She described Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga as a leader with a proven track record of fighting for the rights of Kenyans in and outside the government.

Ms Karua urged Mt Kenya residents to rally behind her in supporting Mr Odinga, saying their livelihoods would improve once the coalition takes over power.

“We shall seal all loopholes of corruption and ensure that there is enough money to finance full education for every Kenyan all the way to the university level,” she said.

Ms Karua, who was with Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and various candidates under the coalition, put on notice those who failed to campaign for Mr Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

To stem sibling rivalry in contests for elective seats countrywide, Azimio will come up with a mechanism for picking one strong candidate before the polls to face those allied to Kenya Kwanza.

She said this would ensure Azimio wins a majority of seats.

In Laikipia, for instance, Mr Muriithi (Jubilee) is seeking reelection against Narc Kenya’s Gitonga Kabugi.

Per the announcement by Ms Karua, one of them would be prevailed upon to step down for the other, who will face UDA’s candidate Joshua Irungu.

For the Senate seat, candidates Thuita Mwangi (Narc Kenya), Maina Njenga (Kanu) and Deputy Governor John Mwaniki (Jubilee) will have to back one of their own, who would face UDA’s candidate John Kinyua and independent candidates.

Governor Muriithi, who is also Azimio’s presidential campaign board chairman, supported the call for consensus among allied candidates so as to guarantee Mr Odinga victory.

“As a coalition, we do not want to divide our votes, because we are a team. We need victory. We are experiencing a unique and historic moment in our beloved country,” Mr Muriithi said.