Karua: Azimio will end graft

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has vowed to slay the dragon of corruption if the team forms the next government.

Ms Karua warned that no one will be spared in the fight against the vice.

The former Justice Minister in the Mwai Kibaki administration said the Azimio la Umoja government will also revamp the economy “so that young people can have hope of employment.”

However, she said, the economy cannot be revived unless the fight against corruption is won.

Ms Karua who was speaking at Kabiru-ini showground in Nyeri County, on Saturday during a tour of central Kenya appealed to residents to vote in the Azimio la Umoja government because it was the only hope of liberating Kenyans through protecting taxes that had previously been lost through corruption.

“Corruption is a major stumbling block to the country’s economic growth. By Raila choosing me as his running mate and Justice and Constitutional Affairs CS is a sign enough that he is ready to fight corruption. Let me assure you that Azimio is the safest pair of hands that can transform Kenya” she said.

She said the law will be applied fairly and no one will be unlawfully targeted in the fight against corruption

"It will not matter whether it is my brother or my friend, the law will be applied fairly to all. We are not people of vendetta. We don't hate anyone but those who abuse the privileges given to them by the Kenyan people, your days are numbered," she said

She at the same time outlined plans to bolster the country's agricultural, manufacturing, housing and industrial growth and expressed optimism her government will improve all the sectors.

"Azimio led government will be your liberator as a government once you vote us in. We will ensure that all taxes collected is used well. As minister for Justice, I will ensure that those who steal taxes are prosecuted in a free and fair manner, “said Karua.

She criticized pronouncements by Deputy President William Ruto that he would allocate billions to youths, women and other sectors as farfetched saying that without proper corruption eradication programmes his promises are just but wishful thinking.

Karua said that Azimio is the best outfit for the nation citing the economic turnaround that was witnessed after Kibaki took over in 2002 through prudent use of government funds.