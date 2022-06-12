Promises by DP to women are hollow, Karua now says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua has dismissed promises by Kenya Kwanza alliance to women, arguing that Deputy President William Ruto should have chosen a female running mate.

Ms Karua, who was being interviewed by Spice FM, said those promising to include women in their government without showing it are misleading the nation.

“When you have a woman running mate, it is a sign to more than half of the Kenya’s population that you have space for women. It is not enough for you to offer lip service. It is important to be included right from the beginning,” she said yesterday.

Ms Karua added that Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga demonstrated an understanding of the Constitution by choosing her as his running mate.

“Having a woman running mate is a sign that you have internalised the Constitution and the will of the people. The Constitution is the covenant of the people,” the Narc Kenya party leader said.

She added that her ticket with Mr Odinga would ensure Kenyan women prosper.

“We have government policies in place to provide opportunities for the youth and women but pretenders are taking them up. Getting rid of corruption and other barriers will ensure resources are distributed to the deserving evenly,” she added.

Ms Karua said the Azimio government would not ban “mitumba” business but provide people with chances to wear what they want.

Also Read: Ruto woos women with raft of promises

“We want to provide them with alternatives between Kenyan-made clothes and second-hand ones. Our textile industry thrived years ago. That is where we need to transition to,” she said.

Deputy President William Ruto promised free sanitary towels, implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, and half cabinet positions for women during the Women Charter conference at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday.

Analysts say the move is meant to counter Mr Odinga’s choice of Ms Karua as a running mate.