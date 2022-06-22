CUE makes dramatic u-turn on Sakaja's degree

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has withdrawn the letter that revoked the recognition of Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja's degree from Team University "pending further investigations."

In an affidavit signed today (Wednesday) by CUE chair Prof Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha in response to an application by Mr Sakaja for a judicial review, the commission says that there is no longer a basis for the court to exercise jurisdiction over the matter.

“The respondent wishes to confirm to the honourable court that the substratum of this suit, being the letter dated June 14 2022, for which review is sought, is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondent, which investigations are currently ongoing,” the affidavit reads.

Last week, CUE wrote to Mr Sakaja to revoke recognition of his degree from the Ugandan university citing complaints it said it had received regarding the validity of his degree.

Prof Chacha then on Friday demanded Mr Sakaja to provide various document to proof his claim to the degree. He was scheduled to present the documents on Monday but has since subbed the summons.

Mr Sakaja then on Friday obtained orders suspending CUE from revoking the recognition of his degree. It was on this basis that he was then cleared on Sunday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the Nairobi City County governor seat.

The drama between the two parties took another twist on Tuesday when Mr Sakaja, through his lawyers Mutuma Gichuru and Associates filed a case seeking the immediate arrest of Prof Chacha for contempt of court orders.

Mr Sakaja argues that Prof Chacha’s press statements on Friday last week and Monday this week demanding him to present documents to show evidence of studying at the university are in contempt of the court orders he obtained on June 15, 2022.