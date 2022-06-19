IEBC: Sakaja has the greenlight to vie in Nairobi

IEBC has dismissed the complaint challenging Johnson Sakaja's degree certificate.

This now allows the senator to proceed and vie for Nairobi governor.

The committee argued that IEBC has no investigative machinery to investigate validity of documents.

"Though there are serious aspersions as to the validity of his documents but Sakaja has not been charged in a court of law over allegations of engaging in an offense of having falsified documents," it said, adding that the the allegations made by IEBC against Sakaja's degree falls for prosecution by the DPP.

"The burden of proof shifted to IEBC to show that he degree certificate from team university is fake," the committee ruled.

Sakaja said he was happy with the ruling, and would now hit the campaign trail