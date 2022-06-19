DPP to police: Investigate candidates accused of presenting fake papers

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the police to investigate all candidates accused of presenting fake academic papers and staff in state agencies who cleared them.

Barely hours after Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to open criminal investigations against Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti, the DPP issued fresh directives for police to expand their investigations beyond the two.

Police have until July 1 to forward their report to the DPP.

Already, embattled Mr Sakaja has been summoned to appear before the DCI on Monday June 20, the same day he is expected to provide proof to the Commission for University Education (CUE) that he indeed has a degree. Mr Sakaja claims to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from Team University in Uganda.

Head of Serious Crimes Kuria Obadiah told the senator to show up at the DCI at 2pm tomorrow. This came barely 24 hours after Mr Sakaja presented himself at the DCI headquarters, only to be turned away by detectives.

“I am investigating into an alleged offense of forgery contrary to Section 345 of the Penal Code and have reasons to believe that you Mr Sakaja has information that can assist me with investigations,” said a letter from the DCI sent to the senator.

The things he has been asked to present tomorrow include the application letter he sent to Team University, admission letter and school fee payment records.

Mr Sakaja is additionally set to know the fate of a case accusing him of faking a Ugandan degree that is set to be determined today.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Resolutions Committee will today afternoon decide if the Nairobi senator will kiss goodbye his quest to become the governor of Nairobi in August or hand him a lifeline amidst public pressure on the validity of his degree from Team University in Uganda.

In a communiqué to the IG, the DPP also wants allegations and complaints about aspirants’ academic credentials on social and mainstream media investigated.

Also Read: Academic credentialism can only breed fraudulent leadership

“It is prudent to expand the scope of investigations beyond the two gubernatorial aspirants to include complaints against aspirants lodged with the IEBC and relevant government agencies, including complaints circulating in the digital, print and electronic media,” DPP Haji said.

At the same time, the DPP wants police to probe any government agencies that may have been involved in fraudulent clearance of aspirants without requisite documents in what may rope in staff from the IEBC and the CUE.

“In addition, there is need to investigate the role, if any, of any government agencies, departments and commissions to determine whether they aided and/ or abetted the commission of any offences in the issuance of relevant clearances,” Mr Haji said.