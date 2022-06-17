Academic credentialism can only breed fraudulent leadership

The discourse on the significance of degree certificates has been raging for the past couple of weeks, as gubernatorial and presidential aspirants sought clearance from the electoral agency.

It emerged that, out of wilful ignorance, arrogance, or determined defiance, some appeared before the agency without the certificate, yet that was one of the legal requirements. They were turned away, but not without causing a scene.

Others showed up with what would later be determined to be fraudulently acquired certificates. Interestingly, they could neither confirm where and when they attended lectures nor provide proof of fee payment.

They did not even have transcripts to clear the doubts. It appeared that the certificates were intended for a show.

Legal requirements

One would wonder: why is it that one of the legal requirements for a political post is a degree, regardless of the academic discipline? Why is it that a degree in plant and animal husbandry would qualify someone to vie for governor?

Of course, this is not to question the worth of a degree but rather the yardstick used in qualifying prospective aspirants in elections. Ironically, for political positions, you do not need to be experienced or competent in your area of training.

All you need to do is ensure your certificate is in good shape when the electoral commission demands proof that you attended school.

This is credentialism at best, which means something is wrong with our politics.

Worse, the demand for degree certificates has massively contributed to academic fraud. Many powerful men and women will have their way around or even cross the borders to get the papers.

The result is that we end up with leaders making critical decisions regarding the education of the Kenyan population but who have zero regard for the process of acquiring the education.

A degree is proof that one underwent rigorous academic training, acquired critical thinking skills, and understands the value of education. And while we encourage the public to elect educated leaders, we need a better yardstick for determining who qualifies to vie for office.



