IG Mutyambai orders DCI to investigate Sakaja, Wavinya over degrees

Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered criminal investigations into embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos governorship candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

In the latest twist in the dramatic saga over Senator Sakaja’s academic qualifications, police now say the Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant will be subject to criminal investigations seeking to establish the authenticity of his degree.

Mr Sakaja claims to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management (External) from Teams University in Uganda.

In a statement, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on a Saturday that IG Mutyambai has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate academic papers of Mr Sakaja and Ms Ndeti.

“The Inspector-General of the NPS has directed the Director, DCI to conduct speedy investigations into authenticity and genuineness of all the certificate, testimonials and respective documentation presented to the IEBC for clearance by the two aforesaid aspirants to logical conclusion,” Mr Shioso said.

This comes barely 24 hours after Senator Sakaja presented himself at the DCI headquarters only to be turned away by detectives who said he was not a wanted man.

“DCI has neither summoned nor arrested honorable Sakaja. He brought himself in following fake reports that he is wanted by police and was subsequently turned away instantly,” DCI said on Friday evening.

Mr Sakaja was also summoned to appear before the Commission of University Education (CUE) in Monday to prove authenticity of his degree.

Wiper Party gubernatorial candidate for Machakos will also be investigated for forgery after he academic credentials were questioned by two voters.

In a petition before the IEBC dispute resolution committee, Mr Gideon Ngewa Kenya and Mr Kisilu Mutisya want the elections body to revoke the clearance of Ms Ndeti over claims that she is not qualified to vie for the position.

In the complaint, the voters have alleged that the Wiper Democratic Party candidate does not have a university degree as required by the law.

Ms Ndeti claims to have obtained a degree (Bsc) in Computing Studies from South Bank University London.