Kalonzo on running mate choice: Raila told me I had lost Ukambani support

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has decried the mushrooming of rival political parties in his Ukambani backyard as he rallied the voting bloc behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Opening up on his failed bid to deputize Mr Odinga, which saw him lead the Wiper fraternity in kicking up a political storm three months ago, the former vice president said he had accepted a move by Mr Odinga’s campaign, which had preferred Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua to him because it aimed at bagging Mount Kenya votes.

He also attributed the loss to the presence of many parties in the region, which he said have cost him political marks in recent times, as he urged the region to vote only Wiper candidates in next month’s General Election to enhance his political value.

“This time Raila said although he was ready to make me the deputy president Ukambani was divided. He said; ‘You lack the support of your people’. That is why I have come to plead with you to relieve me of the burden and vote for only Wiper candidates. Clothe me properly by electing only Wiper candidates from the MCA to the governor,” he told a political rally at Mutituni Township in Machakos County.

Mr Musyoka was accompanied by Wiper candidates led by Wavinya Ndeti, Agnes Kavindu and Joyce Kamene who are seeking the Machakos governorship, senate and woman representative posts respectively.

He popularized their bids saying their victory is set to boost his 2027 presidential bid.

He urged the region to vote for Mr Odinga overwhelmingly to benefit from his development agenda which he said include free secondary education and a rejuvenated economy.