Kalonzo pleads with Mt Kenya residents to vote for Raila 

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka made a triumphant entry into Embu County on Thursday and pleaded with Mt Kenya East residents to elect Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga in August 9 polls.

Speaking at Kiritiri town in Mbeere South Sub-County, Mr Musyoka asked the residents not to let him down.

He appealed to the residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Mr Musyoka told the residents not to divide their votes if they want Mr Odinga to win and become the fifth President of Kenya.

"I'm from the Eastern region. I'm one of you and I beg you to vote for Odinga. I shelved my presidential ambitions so that Odinga can takeover the government and govern the country. You should therefore join me so that we can all rally behind Odinga," he said amid loud applause from the crowd.

Mr Musyoka said he was aware the residents wanted him to vie for the presidency but he had sacrificed himself so that Mr Odinga could lead and take Kenya to the next level of development.

"You should not be annoyed. I will also be part of top leadership. God willing I will be the Prime Minister," he said, signifying that the Constitution will be amended to create the premier post.

He reiterated that the residents should speak in one voice to give Mr Odinga a resounding victory.

Accompanied by Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, the Wiper leader exuded confidence that Mr Odinga will defeat his Kenya Kwanza Alliance rival, Deputy President William Ruto hands down if the region vote for him as a bloc.

Mr Musyoka said he has gone to many parts of the country and observed that the 'ground was good' for Mr Odinga.

"In every part of the country, Odinga's name is shining," he said.

Ms Chege said Mr Odinga's government will offer free education right from primary to university to relieve parents of the burden of school fees.

"We have the reason why we should elect Odinga.We shall enjoy free education once Odinga takes the country's leadership," she said.

The Embu Devolution and Empowerment Party (DEP) gubernatorial candidate Lenny Kivuti said he was in the Azimio La Umoja to stay.

" Here in Embu I and my people are backing Odinga for presidency," said Mr Kivuti.