Justin Muturi: I will run for President on DP ticket

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accepted the Democratic Party's (DP) invitation to be its presidential flagbearer.

This means Mr Muturi will run for President in the 2022 election on the DP ticket.

He made the announcement Tuesday during a meeting with party delegates at Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri County.

"We have spoken with DP and agreed that I vie for the presidency in 2022," Speaker Muturi said.

Democratic Party (DP) delegates during a meeting at Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri town on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

DP had invited him to run on its ticket in September in an announcement by party chair Esau Kioni.