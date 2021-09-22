DP offers presidential candidacy flag to Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  •  

The Democratic Party (DP) has endorsed National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s presidential bid, inviting him to be the party’s flagbearer in the 2022 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.