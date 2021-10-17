Justin Muturi faults Raila Odinga over Sh6,000 monthly stipend pledge

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi during an interview at his office premises in Nairobi on July 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Mwaura

Nation Media Group

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga over his promise to give jobless Kenyans a Sh6,000 monthly stipend saying people in Mt Kenya region do not believe in free money.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.