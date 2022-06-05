IEBC disqualifies Ekuru Aukot from August polls

Thirdway Alliance party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot has become the latest to be turned away by the electoral commission for failing to meet its stringent nomination rules to be a presidential candidate.

Dr Aukot was turned away for failing to provide copies of the identity cards of his supporters.

For presidential hopefuls, they are required to collect 48,000 signatures—at least 2,000 from at least 24 of the 47 counties—with the electoral team requiring them to make a copy of the identity cards as proof of consent.

Dr Aukot also failed to meet the minimum number of signatures from his supporters, which is required for registration as a presidential candidate.

Mr John Ekuru Longoggy Aukot ran for president in 2017 and polled 27,311 or 0.18 per cent.