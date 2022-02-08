Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

I’m not quitting the presidential race, Speaker Muturi says

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi attends a DP delegates meeting at Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri town on October 26, 2021. He has said party will be holding a NDC and he is expected to be ratified as its presidential candidate.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said he is not bowing out of the race to succeed President Kenyatta in the upcoming August 9 polls.

