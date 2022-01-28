Speaker Justin Muturi reveals how he injured his shoulder

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has revealed how he accidentally hurt his shoulder while in his office.

On Friday Mr Muturi demonstrated to a group of journalists how injured his shoulder as he tried to open a drawer in his office. He said that he missed the drawer and almost toppled.

Speaker Justin Muturi demonstrates how he injured his right shoulder

“When I wanted to open the drawer, I missed it and almost fell, I decided to support myself on my shoulders,” Mr Muturi said.

The National Assembly Speaker said he would have sustained serious injuries were it not for his athletic abilities.

“I was a basketball player in high school and at the university, my athletic abilities helped me avoid further harm.” he added.

He said that he was recovering well after the minor accident.

Mr Muturi broke the news of his injury on Twitter last year.

3 weeks ago just before the House went on recess,had a minor accident in the office while trying to pull a drawer&my seat slid off the tempered glass chair-mat where I ended up hurting my right hand shoulder &the back.I sought medical attention&was released to recuperate at home. pic.twitter.com/YzAkyg7QFN — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) December 18, 2021