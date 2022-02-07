MPs raise security concerns over Nairobi Expressway

MPs have raised concern over their security at the National Assembly due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

They said the ongoing works on sections of the highway that stretches from Haile Selassie Avenue to Intercontinental Hotel compromises the security of Parliament and could expose them to terrorist attacks.

In a statement on the floor of the House, Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose wants the National Assembly Committee on Security and National Administration to convene a meeting with the ministries of Interior and Transport over the matter.

“Parliament is a key national institution that requires strategic security considerations. Security arrangements ought to be put in place when executing infrastructural development projects near the precincts of Parliament as it is in the US Congress and the UK,” Mr Mose said.

They said Parliament is the only institution where senior state officers convene at the same time on various occasions, such as the State of the Nation address.

“This is the only institution that hosts the President, Deputy President, Chief Justice, the Cabinet and top military leadership. Visiting presidents also come to the mausoleum, which is located within the precincts of Parliament. It’s important that security is reinforced,” Mr Mose said.

Endebes MP Robert Pukose said the country is facing threats of terrorism and that the security of Parliament should not be taken for granted.

Above parliament buildings

“In view of the current situation, the Expressway is above parliamentary buildings. A terrorist can easily come with a bazooka and hit Parliament,” he said.

“It’s a weighty matter that needs to be looked at urgently as the construction of the highway is going on. If possible, a perimeter wall should be erected so that the state of security can be maintained with GSU patrolling the highway,” he added.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said their offices at Continental House are also exposed to security threats.

“The other day I was in the office on the sixth floor, the site wall of the highway is not high enough. What if someone stood there and targeted Parliament? The relevant committee should convene as fast as possible, summon the relevant authorities and see how the matter can be addressed,” he said.

“There might be another State of the Nation address this year and I can just imagine a situation where we have the President, CJ, Speaker and chief security officers in the House. We can see the threat we are exposing ourselves to,” he added.

Weighty matter

Speaker Justin Muturi termed the matter as weighty and directed the security and transport committees to convene a meeting with the relevant authorities and table a report within 21 days.

“We need to hear from the experts. Present to us a report that we can work with,” he said. The chairman of the security committee, Mr Peter Mwathi, said he would plan for the meetings.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the parent firm of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), is funding the highway, with the project’s contract value pegged at Sh72.8 billion.

One of key infrastructure development projects undertaken by the Jubilee administration, the Expressway links the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with Westlands.

It links to the new Kangemi-Rironi four-lane dual carriageway and the Western Bypass running from Wangige to Ruaka. Construction started in late 2020 and has come at a cost for businesses and residents on Mombasa Road, with motorists enduring heavy traffic snarl-ups.

On completion, the road will stretch 27km and it’s meant to ease traffic flows in and out of the city centre. The MPs’ concerns come just a week after various embassies in Nairobi issued terror alerts.

France, Germany and the Netherlands warned that terrorists were planning attacks on key installations, malls or places frequented by Western nationals.