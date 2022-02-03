Motorists to use cashless payments for Nairobi Expressway

Nairobi Expressway

The Nairobi Expressway which is under construction.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

When the Nairobi Expressway is completed, motorists who opt to use it will need to purchase a special toll payment card, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has revealed.

